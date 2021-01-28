Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) The police have seized gutkha and banned tobacco products worth Rs 8.68 lakh from a godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Narpoli police raided Sree Ram Comples at Dapoli and recovered the banned tobacco products from a truck parked in the compound on Wednesday, an official said.

While no arrests have been made so far, the police have registered a case against truck driver, owner of the vehicle and owner of the carrier company under relevant sections of the IPC and FDA regulations, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)