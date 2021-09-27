Pune, Sep 27 (PTI) Former BJP MP from Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, on Monday said he would travel to Kolhapur district on Tuesday to file a police complaint against Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif for his involvement in various "scams".

Speaking to reporters in Pune, the BJP leader said that he would file a complaint with the Murgud police station in the western Maharashtra district.

Mushrif represents the Kagal assembly constituency in the Kolhapur district.

"I am a little fearful. Earlier, when I used to unearth scams of ministers from the MVA government, the concerned ministers and leaders used to disappear. Anil Deshmukh (NCP) disappeared, (Pratap) Sarnaik was missing for six months. Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh also disappeared but is currently in the state. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have started a new pattern. The moment I unearth a scam against a leader, he gets admitted in hospital," Somaiya said.

Somaiya said after he unearthed a "scam" against Mushrif, the latter went to meet Pawar and then got himself admitted to a hospital.

"Similarly, I unearthed a scam of Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul but he also went and got admitted in hospital," he added.

Mushrif had denied allegations raised against him by Somaiya and threatened to file a defamation suit against the BJP leader.

Last week, Somaiya, who was en route to Kolhapur by a train from Mumbai was stopped at Karad railway station by the Kolhapur police. Citing a threat to his life, the Kolhapur administration had issued a notice barring Somaiya's entry.

