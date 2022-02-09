Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a local politician and 10 others were allegedly attacking and threatening a man to sell his land here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | India Reports 71,365 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,217 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; 6% Rise in Cases Reported On Previous Day.

The victim in his police complaint said the accused armed with bamboo sticks came to his house in Pimpri village on February 3 and asked him to sell his 284 acre land to a person specified by them.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launch Expected Tonight; Here's How To Watch Live Stream.

But, when the victim refused to do so, they allegedly beat him up and his two sons, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

The victim later approached the police who registered a case against the 11 accused on Tuesday, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe is on into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)