Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event tonight. The company will also host its event in the Metaverse. During the event, Samsung is expected to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S22 Series. Along with the Galaxy S22 flagship series, the company could also introduce the Galaxy Tab S8 Series. The launch event will commence at 10 am ET (8:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed via Samsung's official YouTube and other social media handles. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Marketing Images Emerge Online Ahead of Its Launch.

To watch the event in Metaverse, users will need to head over to Samsung 837X, which is a virtual space in Decentraland, where viewers will be able to watch the event in 2D. Samsung has not revealed the key features of Galaxy S22 Series and Galaxy Tab S8 Series but it is said that the Galaxy S22 Series will comprise Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra models.

Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked, February 9, 2022 at 8.30 PM. Register now: https://t.co/iXXICPVbq5. pic.twitter.com/lXKV0he0kN — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 26, 2022

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Series will consist of Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Experience the Samsung #837X #metaverse in @decentraland and join us on 2/9 for the first-ever #GalaxyUnpacked #livestream in the Connectivity Theater. After, embark on the all new sustainability-themed quest, grab the NFT badge, and unlock the Valentine’s Day wearable. pic.twitter.com/yiBc3JvwX5 — Samsung US (@SamsungUS) February 8, 2022

According to reports, the Galaxy S22 Series will come with two processor options depending on the region - Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models are said to sport the same Contour Cut rear camera that was featured on the Galaxy S21 Series last year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

Both models are likely to come with 50MP rear main cameras and a glass backside. In addition to this, both models might be offered with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S22 is likely to be priced at $799, whereas the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra might retail at $999 and $1,199, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series (Photo Credits: EvLeaks)

Coming to the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, the vanilla variant is tipped to sport an 11-inch WQXGA LCD TFT display. On the other side, the Ultra model could get a 14.6-inch screen. Both variants will get S-Pen support. The Galaxy Tab S8 Series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Samsung will announce the final pricing of the Galaxy S22 Series and Galaxy Tab S8 Series during the launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2022 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).