Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) Town planning authority CIDCO on Saturday said the water requirement of areas under its jurisdiction will reach 1,275 million litres per day (MLD) by 2050 and work had begun to tackle this demand, a senior official said on Saturday.

CIDCO supplies water to villages and nodes administered by it, areas in Navi Mumbai not covered by the local civic body as well as in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits.

The optimal use of reservoirs and the creation of new ones are part of the plan finalised to meet the enhanced demand, which would be in the range of 1,275 MLD by 2050, City and Industrial Development Corporation managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)