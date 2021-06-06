Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) An official of Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation in Thane district was placed under suspension for failing to clear pension-related cases in time, officials said on Sunday.

Vivek Malshe, office superintendent of the civic body's PF department was suspended as per an order byC commissioner Pankaj Ashiya, they added.

"He was supposed to clear pension cases of 283 employees in the last three months but had managed to complete just 13. So he was suspended for dereliction of work," an official said.

