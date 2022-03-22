Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar on Tuesday announced that Amar Rajurkar would be the leader of the Congress in the Upper House.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Congress Slams Narendra Modi Govt for Hike in Petrol, Diesel Rates Days After Assembly Election Results.

The post was vacant after the death of veteran Congress leader Sharad Ranpise.

Also Read | Punjab: Statues of Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh To Be Installed Inside Assembly Complex.

Rajurkar hails from Nanded and is known for his proximity to former chief minister Ashok Chavan, currently the state PWD minister.

Nimbalkar also announced that Abhijeet Wanjari would be the Congress' new chief whip in the Council.

The Congress has nine members in the 78-member Legislative Council.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)