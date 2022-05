Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday called on Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at the Bombay High Court.

According to sources, the meeting lasted for half an hour and was a "courtesy call".

