Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread rainfall in its coastal areas on Monday while other regions are expected to receive isolated to fairly widespread showers, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

It said Konkan region, which took the brunt of cyclone Nisarga some weeks back, would receive widespread rainfall in most places.

The intensity of showers would be fairly widespread in Marathwada and Vidarbha while Madhya Maharashtra would get showers in isolated areas, the IMD circular said.

