Latur, Jul 10 (PTI) Workers of the Congress' Latur city and district units in Maharashtra held a cycle rally on Saturday to protest against the hike in fuel prices.

Congress workers rode cycles after paying a floral tribute to the statute of Sahitya Samrat Annabhau Sathe, and crossed Ganjgolai and Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Latur city-district Congress chief Kiran Jadhav said that despite a drop in the prices of crude oil in the international market, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing in the country.

“The price of domestic cylinders has increased from Rs 350 to Rs 900, while petrol is Rs 107 per litre and diesel Rs 100 per litre. The Central government is not taking the matter seriously," district Congress president Srishailya Utage said. PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)