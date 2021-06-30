Palghar, Jun 30 (PTI) A couple, who had recently recovered from COVID-19 infection, allegedly committed suicide in Nalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Vijay Kadam (60) and his wife Jayshree (55) hanged themselves from the ceiling of their home on Monday evening.

The couple had contracted COVID-19 two months ago and had been confined to their home ever since, the station house officer of Tulinj police station said.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the couple had been depressed because of the illness and may have ended their lives as a result, the official said.

The bodies of the deceased persons were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, while a case of accidental death has been registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)