Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against 15 persons, including officials of the revenue department, for illegal sale of 409 acres and five guntha (each guntha being equal to 0.025 acre) of Waqf land in Maharashtra's Beed district by creating forged documents as well as government stamp and seals, police said on Wednesday.

The offence was registered under IPC sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 and section 52 (A) of Waqf Rules at Shivajinagar police station on the complaint of the district Waqf officer on Wednesday, an official said.

According to the complaint, accused persons created fake and forged documents, duplicate stamp and seals of government officials and illegally sold 409 acre and 5 guntha land from a parcel of 796 acres and 37 guntha, he said.

The accused include the then deputy collector, revenue assistants, talathi, tehsildar and officials of revenue department, with some of them also transferring land in the name of self and kin, he added.

