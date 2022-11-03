Pune, Nov 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in a godown storing scrap materials like plastic, tin as well as cylinders in Sopan Nagar area on Pune-Ahmednagar road on Thursday, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which started at noon and was doused an hour later in an operation that saw the deployment of 15 water tankers, he informed.

"Scrap material such as plastic, tin boxes, utensils and some LPG cylinders were stocked at the godown. The LPG cylinders exploded," the fire brigade official said.

