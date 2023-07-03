Thane, Jul 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at a godown in Owla on Ghodbunder Road around 4 pm, chief of disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene with two fire engines and the blaze was put out in one and half hours, he said.

Gas cylinders exploded in the godown during the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

