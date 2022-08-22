Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) Five persons were arrested for alleged possession of a sand boa worth Rs 70 lakh in Kalyan city of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Bear Education Cost of College Students Who Lost Parents to COVID-19, Says Chandrakant Patil.

Based on a tip-off, the Kalyan police laid a trap and arrested the accused near Ghandari bridge on Sunday, senior inspector Sarjerao Patil of Khadakpada police station said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Stabs Minor Girl to Death Over Misbehaviour Complaint, Later Ends His Life.

Sand boa, which is a prohibited and protected species, is used in black magic, for medicinal purposes and in perfumeries.

The arrested accused hail from Titwala, Wada, Palghar, Manor and Bhiwandi areas, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for another accused who managed to flee.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Wild Life Protection Act has been registered in this regard, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)