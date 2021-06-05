Thane/Palghar, Jun 5 (PTI) Shankar Nam, former Lok Sabha MP and MLA from Dahanu and Thane, died on Saturday of a heart attack in a private hospital after a brief illness, his family members said.

Nam was MP from the erstwhile Dahanu Lok Sabha seat and was MLA for three terms earlier, as well as minister in a Congress government under Sudhakarrao Naik in the 1990s.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter.

