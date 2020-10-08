Nagpur, Oct 8 (PTI) A sessions court has sentenced four men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined them Rs 55,000 each for raping a woman in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

District sessions judge R N Mehere on Wednesday convicted Nikhil Mandal (26), Rajesh Dakva (30), Mahadev Barai (28) and Swarup Mistry (35) under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, a release issued by Gadchiroli police stated.

The accused were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 55,000 each was imposed on them, it was stated.

The court also ordered Rs 2 lakh to be given to the victim as compensation.

The investigating officer in the case inspector Nisha Khobragade said the incident had taken place in August 2018.

The victim and her fianc were standing on a road near Laldongri in Chamorshi tehsil, when the accused accosted them, snatched away Rs 4,000, took some photographs of the couple and dragged the victim to a jungle, where they raped her, the official said.

