Palghar, Jul 20 (PTI) Police have raided the residence of a woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district and seized ganja worth Rs 1.92 lakh from there, an official said on Wednesday.

After the raid conducted on Tuesday at the house in Nallasopara area, the police arrested the 32-year-old woman, he said.

The police received a tip-off that the woman had stored the contraband in her house and was selling it to people illegally, a spokesperson of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said in a release.

Based on it, the police raided the premises and seized 12.8 kg of ganja from there, he said.

The woman, Shabana Aslam Shaikh, was arrested and the Tulinj police in Vasai zone registered a case against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The police are conducting a probe into the source of the drug and to whom the woman was selling it, he said.

