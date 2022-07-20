Vijayawada, July 20: A 50-year-old woman was found murdered at Railway colony under Satyanarayanapuram police station range on July 9. The cops on Tuesday arrested six persons including a juvenile in connection with the woman's murder.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused were identified as Gummadi Nageswara Rao (48), Kota Sreemannarayana (23), Galanki Satish (23), Gummadi Vamsi Krishna (23), Bandla Ganesh (43), and a juvenile. Earlier, it was alleged that the accused murdered the woman in order to steal an antique telephone. However, cops have refuted such a claim. Gujarat Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Rickshaw in Bhavnagar; Cops Suspect Rape Bid.

Reportedly, Cops recovered stolen ornaments, a car, two bikes, and a knife from the accused. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the six accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2022 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).