Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) The fire that broke out in a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district was doused after 13 hours on early Tuesday as the storage inventory comprised combustive material, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in a scrap godown in the Shil Diva area around 2.50 pm on Monday.

By the time the flames were put out by five fire engines and an equal number of water tankers around 4 am on Tuesday, 13 godowns were reduced to ashes, a disaster management cell official said.

Prima facie, the fire raged as the stored material included scrap, rubber sheets, wood, plastic, and cardboard.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the official added.

