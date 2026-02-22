Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday called on Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi and presented a detailed progress report on the road projects sanctioned for Himachal Pradesh under Phase-4 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), as well as the works currently in progress. According to the Himachal Public Works Department, the issue of road projects in the extremely remote and high-altitude area of Dodra Kwar in the district of Shimla was taken up as the main agenda.

It was apprised that a portion of the road sanctioned for the Dodra Kwar area under PMGSY Phase-I has not yet been completed due to extremely tough geographical conditions, difficult terrain, harsh weather and a very limited working season, even though this road is highly critical for the local rural population, disaster management in the border areas, emergency health services and the supply of essential commodities.

In this context, Vikramaditya Singh requested that special relaxations, additional financial support and technical assistance be provided for the pending road packages in Dodra Kwar and the balance works of Phase-I, so that all-weather road connectivity can be ensured at the earliest for the people of this geographically challenging region.

It was further informed during the meeting that for Himachal Pradesh, rural road projects of about 1,500 km length have been sanctioned under PMGSY-IV, with an estimated cost of around ₹2,300 crore.

In addition, the State Government has placed a proposal before the Central Government for approximately 1,200 km of additional roads under the second phase of PMGSY-IV, for which Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being prepared by the Public Works Department, and approval of these projects is expected in the near future.

Vikramaditya Singh appealed to all public representatives, panchayat representatives and land owners to extend maximum cooperation to the department by providing gift deeds for land, so that land required for road construction is made available in time and the maximum number of uncovered habitations in the state can be connected through the road network. He stated that the active cooperation of the people is the strongest support in bringing the light of development to the remotest and most deprived areas.

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed full sensitivity towards the needs of Himachal Pradesh and assured that the issues related to the pending packages of Dodra Kwar, the residual works of PMGSY-I and the required financial approvals would be taken up on priority with the Ministry of Finance and other concerned authorities, and that positive outcomes would follow soon.

The State Government reiterated that developing a strong, safe and quality rural road network in Himachal Pradesh through coordinated efforts of the Centre and the State is among its highest priorities. This is not merely about road construction, but a firm resolve towards ensuring equal opportunities, rural prosperity and a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

