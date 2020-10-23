Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday came out with a list of 59 pharmacists in the state where Remdesivir, a drug used for COVID-19 treatment, will be available at Rs 2,360 per unit.

Principal secretary of the public health department Dr Pradeep Vyas informed district collectors and municipal commissioners about the decision in a letter.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Parts of City, Videos Show Waterlogging in Several Areas.

"The medicine is administered free of cost at state- run hospitals, however, there was no cap on its price at private hospitals.

"(Now) The pharmaceutical shops in every district and city are designated for its supply, which will ensure smooth supply of the medicine to every patient," Vyas said in the letter.

Also Read | Delhi Man Held For Sale of Child Sexual Abuse Videos Through Mobile App, CBI Registers POCSO Case.

"The Food and Drug Administration has shortlisted the pharmaceutical outlets in the state. There are five outlets in Mumbai division, 13 in Pune division, nine in Nashik, 11 in Aurangabad, 10 in Konkan, six in Nagpur and five in Amravati," the letter said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)