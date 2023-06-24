Aurangabad, Jun 24 (PTI) The regional sub-committee of the Maharashtra government is not in favour of setting up a ropeway facility at the famous Daulatabad fort located near Aurangabad city, a member has said.

Notably, the Archaeological Survey of India had also opposed the ropeway facility demanded by some local leaders earlier.

Sanket Kulkarni, a member of the state committee, claimed that installing a ropeway facility at the fort is not feasible because of the space constraints and excavation work involved.

The meeting of the region-level fort conservation committee was held in Aurangabad on June 20 and was attended by Tejas Garge, director of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, and other members.

"The height of Devgiri fort is not much. The shape of this fort is conical and the space becomes less as we move to the top. There is no space to establish the mechanism of ropeway at the top. For such a facility, excavation needs to be done, which will weaken the fort area and will also spoil its beauty," said Kulkarni.

People can use dolis- cane chairs tied to bamboo poles- to reach the top of this fort, which will not harm the structure of the fort and will also provide employment, he said.

"The committee has decided to undertake documentation of some forts in the region along with their protection and conservation. The committee also expressed the need to spread awareness about forts among local people," a release said.

The fort, also known as Devgiri Fort, was the capital of the Yadava dynasty, for a brief time the capital of the Delhi Sultanate, and later a secondary capital of the Ahmadnagar Sultanate.

The hill fortress stands on a conical hill, about 200 meters high. The only means of access to the summit is by a narrow bridge, with the passage for not more than two people, and a long gallery, excavated in the rock.

