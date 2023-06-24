Mainpuri, June 24: A day after their wedding, a 21-year-old man and his wife, along with two other family members and a friend, were axed to death in their sleep by his brother in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said accused Shiv Veer Yadav (28) also injured his wife and a maternal aunt before shooting himself dead with a pistol. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Five of Family Axed to Death in Mainpuri District; Accused Dies by Suicide.

SP Kumar identified the deceased as newly married couple Sonu Yadav and Soni (20), Sonu's brother Bhullan Yadav, brother-in-law Saurabh and friend Deepak (20). Uttar Pradesh Horror: Missing Girl's Naked Body With Eyes Gouged Out, Injury on Private Parts Found in Kannauj.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Mainpuri and the dead bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the police officer said.

He added that the reason behind the attack was not clear yet and an investigation was underway.