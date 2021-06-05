Chandrapur, Jun 5 (PTI) A tigress which had attacked a veterinarian some days ago and was under observation was found dead in Mul range of Tadoba Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Saturday, forest department officials said.

Forest staff had found her in Doni-1 beat in Mul range with injuries some days ago and a rapid response team from Chandrapur along with a veterinarian had arrived to treat it, they said.

"The tigress attacked veterinarian Dr Ravikant Khobragade while he was examining the injuries. Since then, the tigress was under observation. On Saturday, it was found dead. A post mortem has suggested it may have died of hypovolemic shock resulting from internalhemorrhage caused by severe external injuries," an official said.

All the body parts were found intact and the carcass was cremated as per NTCA guidelines, he added.

