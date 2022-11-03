Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Jailed businessman Avinash Bhosale has been admitted in the state-run St George's Hospital in south Mumbai after he was detected with COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Bengaluru, Karnataka | It’s a Shock to Me. I’ll Speak to Renukacharya & His Family … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Bhosale, who is in judicial custody in connection with cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, was initially admitted in JJ Hospital in Byculla before being shifted to St George's Hospital ten days ago, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)