Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) The civic body in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district has bagged the first prize in the "freedom to walk" competition held in the country last month, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 2 Crore Adolescents Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus.

As per a release issued by the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC), an announcement to this effect was made on Thursday evening.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Air India to Operate 3 Flights to Help Indians Fly Out Amid Tensions.

Some of the smart cities in the country participated in the competition held between January 1 and 26 as a part of the Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

The KDMC participated in the event under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, and officials have bagged prizes in various categories, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)