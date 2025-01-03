Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is sparing no effort to make Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj the grandest celebration of Sanatan Dharma, attracting crores of devotees across India and the world.

For the convenience of devotees visiting the holy Triveni Sangam, over 1,400 multilingual signage have been strategically installed, with 610 in the city area and 800 in the fairgrounds. The vibrant and thematic decorations throughout Prayagraj instil a sense of pride and awe among visitors.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Argument in Thatipur, Secretly Burns Her Body in Morena Before Dumping Her Ashes in Rajasthan’s Chambal River; Arrested.

From mesmerising thematic and facade lighting to intricately designed pillars, installations, murals, and artworks, the city has been transformed into a visual spectacle.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has already completed signage installation in the city, and over 90 per cent of the fairground signages are in place, ensuring devotees of all languages can navigate effortlessly to their destinations. These enhancements promise to make Mahakumbh 2025 an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

Also Read | Gurugram Job Scam: Fraudsters Dupe Man Hailing From Dundahera of INR 26 Lakh on Pretext of Job for His Sister at Delhi University, 2 Arrested.

A flurry of beautification projects is underway to enhance Prayagraj's grandeur for Mahakumbh 2025. The Municipal Corporation is driving progress in thematic lighting, with 95% of the 3,540 decorative poles installed. Their brilliance is captivating residents and visitors alike.

The Tourism Department has almost completed facade lighting at all eight designated sites, doubling the charm of religious and historically significant locations.

Cultural-themed pillars are being installed at 84 locations by the C&DS, with over 90 per cent already in place, showcasing the region's heritage. Thematic installations have been finalized at all four designated sites, adding to the city's aesthetic appeal.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has also contributed significantly, installing artwork over an expansive 15 lakh square feet within the fairgrounds. Mural paintings covering 0.33 lakh square feet are nearing completion, creating a distinctive and vibrant atmosphere that enriches the spiritual experience for devotees.

These efforts ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 will be a visual and cultural masterpiece, leaving a lasting impression on all who visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)