Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 286 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty that raised the tally of infections to 81,31,744 and toll to 1,48,386, an official from the public health department said.

With 313 patients recovering from the infection, the count of recoveries reached 79,81,854, leaving 1,504 active cases in the state, the official said.

The recovery rate now stands at 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, he said.

As per a health bulletin, Mumbai circle reported 165 new cases, followed by Pune with 63, Latur and Nagpur 18 each, Akola eight, Nashik seven, Kolhapur four and Aurangabad three.

The single casualty of the day was reported by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, it said.

At least 15,440 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,52,43,134, the bulletin said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,31,744; fresh cases 286; death toll 1,48,386; total recoveries 79,81,854; total tests 8,52,43,134.

