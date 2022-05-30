Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) After logging more than 500 cases for the last few days, Maharashtra detected 431 new COVID-19 patients on Monday, taking the overall tally to 78,86,375, while no fresh death linked to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,859.

The state had witnessed 550 coronavirus cases on Sunday and on a couple of days prior to that also, the daily count had crossed 500.

The recovery count increased by 297 in the last 24 hours to touch 77,35,385, which is 98.09 per cent of the overall tally, the official said.

Maharashtra's active tally further increased to 3,131.

A health department report said the state's active caseload was mainly led by Mumbai (2,238) and Pune (393), while seven districts, including Gondia, Buldhana, Akola, and Latur, have no coronavirus patient under treatment currently.

Of the 431 new cases, 383 are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including 318 in the financial capital, followed by 37 in Pune, five in Nagpur, three in Nashik, two in Kolhapur and one in Akola. Latur and Aurangabad administrative circles did not witness any fresh case.

State health department data showed that 14,323 swab samples had been examined in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of tests to 8,09,03,451.

It also revealed the positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) was 0.030 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,86,375, fresh cases 431; death toll 1,47,859; recoveries 77,35,385; active cases 3,131; total tests 8,09,03,451.

