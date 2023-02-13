Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported two fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,37,296, the state health department said.

Also Read | Suicide by Daily Wage Earners in India Increased by 30% From 32,563 in 2019 to 42,004 in 2021, Says Government.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421 as no fresh fatalities were reported.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother-Daughter Duo 'Immolate' Themselves During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Kanpur Dehat District (Watch Video).

A day earlier, the state had logged 14 cases.

The state is now left with 85 active cases after two patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall number of recoveries to 79,88,790, the department said.

The case recovery rate now stands at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.82 per cent.

Except one case each in Pune city and Washim district, all other districts in Maharashtra reported no fresh infections.

With 2,353 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of samples examined so far in the state went up to 8,63,50,154, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh COVID-19 cases: 2, total cases: 81,37,296, deaths: 1,48,421, tests: 8,63,50,154, recoveries: 79,88,790.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)