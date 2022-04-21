Sangli, Apr 21 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a boy.

The local police had registered a case against convict Jafar Nadaf in December 2019.

Additional Sessions Judge (special judge) D S Hatrote, while sentencing the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

On December 31, 2019, Nadaf had taken an 11-year-old boy to the premise of a school in Sangli on the pretext of finding his (convict's) phone and performed unnatural sex with him in a toilet by threatening him with dire consequences.

A complaint in this regard was registered by the victim's father under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the prosecution, five witnesses were examined and the deposition of the father and medical officer turned out to be crucial.

