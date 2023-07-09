Thane, Jul 9 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of attempted murder.

Principal district judge Abhay J Mantri found the accused Disok Rajan Nadar guilty of attacking and injuring his friend.

Also Read | 40% MLAs of JD-U May Join RJD and Make Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM, Claims Former Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal.

The judge in the order dated July 4 sentenced the accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Anil Ladvanjari told the court that the accused picked a quarrel with the victim on the night of June 23, 2021 and stabbed him with a knife several times. The victim managed to escape and saved himself.

Also Read | Nirmala Buch Dies at 90: Madhya Pradesh's First Woman Chief Secretary and Retired IAS Officer Passes Away in Bhopal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)