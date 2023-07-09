Bhopal, July 9: Retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and Madhya Pradesh's first woman chief secretary Nirmala Buch died of a prolonged age-related illness here on Sunday, family sources said. The retired 1960-batch officer was 90, they said. Her husband late M N Buch was also a renowned IAS officer. Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Killed, Three Injured in Gunfight Over Land Dispute in Morena.

She is survived by her only son, they said. Condoling her death, MP IAS Association's secretary Vivek Porwal said the fraternity has lost a leading light of administration with her demise.

Remembering Buch's contribution, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said her conscientiousness and administrative efficiency were amazing.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath in his condolence message said besides her contribution as an administrative official, Buch's role as a social worker will always be unforgettable.