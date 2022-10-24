Thane, October 24: A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused attacked his 22-year-old nephew after a domestic dispute, an official said. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Kills Relative Over Minor Dispute in Malad, Arrested Within Hours.

The accused was allegedly verbally abusing his sister and brother-in-law, when his nephew intervened and was stabbed to death, he said. Mumbai: Businessman Calls Girl ‘Item’; Jailed For 1.5 Years For Sexually Harassing Her.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who was produced before a local magistrate and remanded to police custody for a week.

