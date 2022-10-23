Mumbai, October 23: A shocking incident has come to light from Malad where a 24-year man killed a 38-year-old relative over a minor dispute on Sunday evening. As per the report by the Mid-Day, the incident occurred at the Gudia Pada SRA building and the accused was arrested hours after the incident.

According to the reports, the accused, identified as Imran Qureshi lost his left hand in a train accident in 2018. Despite being one-armed, he attacked the deceased, identified as Rafique Sayyed with a chopper multiple times. Following the murder, the accused tried to escape from the spot but got caught by the police. UP Shocker: Eight-Month-Pregnant Woman, Her Minor Sister Killed by Relatives in Budaun.

Reportedly, both the deceased and the accused are relatives. They both shifted to the SRA building two months ago from Mahim. Deceased Sayyed used to work as an electrician while Qureshi has been unemployed since his train accident. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife to Death After Argument Over Attending Wedding, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

During the inquiry, the accused confessed to his crime. It was revealed there was a common room in the same building where people used to play carrom and engage in activities. The accused and his friends used to smoke and drink in that room. Following this, Sayyed locked the common room. Enraged, Qureshi attacked Sayyed with a chopper when he was talking to a friend on the building premises.

