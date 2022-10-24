Mumbai, October 24: A Pocso court convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old businessman to one and a half years imprisonment for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl by pulling her hair and saying "kya item kidhar ja rahi ho?" when she was on her way back from school in 2015.

The court observed that the word "item" when used to address a girl is only used to objectify her sexually and nothing else and also found that the accused had been following her with a "sexual intent" for a month, reported TOI.

Special judge S J Ansari while pronouncing his verdict said that such offences need to be dealt with a heavy hand as a lesson needs to be meted out to such road-side romeos, in order to protect women from behaviour that is uncalled for. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Kills Relative Over Minor Dispute in Malad, Arrested Within Hours

The Pocso court rejected the accused’s claim that he was falsely implicated as the 16-year-old girl’s parents were against her friendship with him. The minor deposed in court only in July this year. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Killing 4-Year-Old Son of His Friend in Agra

According to the girl, when she was on her way to school on July 15, 2015, the accused was sitting in the lane with his friends from where she was proceeding. The accused was still sitting on his bike in the lane when she was returning from school. The minor said that on seeing her, the accused came behind her, pulled her hair and uttered the words. She said that she pushed him and told him not to do so. However, the accused started abusing her and said that he could do what he wanted. The minor immediately dialled 100. By the time cops came to the spot, the accused fled. The child then informed her father.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged. The accused secured anticipatory bail. The lawyer of the accused submitted that false charges were levelled against him as the girl’s parents were against her friendship with him. The court, however, pointed out that the minor denied such a suggestion and said that the evidence presented was reliable and trustworthy, and had a ring of truth to it.

