Nagpur, Sep 27 (PTI) A 21-year-old MBA student committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Gandhi Nagar area here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 23 Bulls Found Dead Inside Bihar-Bound Truck in Sultanpur.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening after the father of the deceased, identified as Ishant Varade (21), had stepped out of their home while his mother was busy at work, an official said.

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab: Telangana Declares Holiday for Govt Offices, Educational Institutions Tomorrow as Heavy Rains Continue to Lash The State.

He said Ishant used a towel to hang himself from a ceiling fan in his room.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding that the investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)