Nagpur, Mar 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached 1,75,386, after 2,587 fresh infections were detected on Tuesday, a district official said.

At 18 patients died of the infection during the day, while 1,095 were discharged from various treatment facilities, the official said.

With this, toll in the district went up to 4,489 and the count of recoveries reached 1,51,917, he said.

This leaves the district with 18,980 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 13,364 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district reached 13,99,611.

Meanwhile, the day two of the week-long lockdown saw strict policing against violators of COVID-19 norms.

At least 612 vehicles were detained and 230 persons were fined for not wearing masks, an official said.

Similarly, 544 persons were fined for not maintaining social distancing.

