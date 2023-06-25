Nagpur, Jun 25 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur on Sunday signed an MoU with authorities here to formalise the district's development strategy, an official said.

IIMN Director Dr Bhimaraya Metri signed the MoU with Nagpur Collector Dr Vipin Itankar in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Divisional Commissioner Vijayalaxmi Bidari, a release said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Mule Forced to Inhale ‘Weed’-Stuffed Cigarette Smoke on Kedarnath Trek, Man Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

IIM Nagpur will help develop guidelines to assist the collector in the formation of action plans and strategies that could be adopted to turn Nagpur district into the preferred destination for investments for the corporate world, it said.

This will be done by augmenting capacities, identifying opportunities, leveraging technologies and scientific and historical data, thus, resulting in the devolution of funds, functionaries and functions, the IIMN release added.

Also Read | Saakshi Ahuja Death: Delhi Police Lodges FIR Following Tragic Death of Woman Due to Electric Current at New Delhi Railway Station.

"Nagpur district is projected to be a catalyst in achieving economic growth and contributing to the goal of Maharashtra to achieve the objective of becoming USD 1 trillion economy by 2027," it said.

It said there was need for a cohesive approach to move beyond the conventional allocation and monitoring of budgets, as well as need to focus on concerted efforts and synergize coordination and convergence of the results to achieve a collaborative approach specific to the district's needs.

IIM Nagpur will function as a consultant to help the administration develop action plans and strategies as well as identify policy gaps that would be detrimental to the growth agenda and bring them to the notice of policy-makers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)