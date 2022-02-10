Nashik, Feb 10 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district recorded 242 new cases of COVID-19 and four more casualties due to the infection on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the region has risen to 4,73,750, while the toll has reached 8,860, he said.

As many as 825 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,62,422, leaving the district with 2,468 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,71,977 were from Nashik city, 1,75,746 from other parts of the district, 13,865 from Malegaon and 8,246 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

