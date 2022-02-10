New Delhi, February 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit on Friday.

The Prime Minister will address at around 2:30 PM through a video message. The high-level segment of the Summit will also be addressed by several Heads of States and Governments including Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Canada, among others, said a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

One Ocean Summit is being organised by France from February 9-11, in Brest, France, in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank. India-Central Asia Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi Talks Regional Security, Cooperation During the Summit.

The objective of the Summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

