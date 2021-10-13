Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) Officials and staff of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will be given ex gratia of Rs 25,000 each for the forthcoming Diwali festival, civic chief Abhijit Bhangar said on Wednesday.

He said the contractual employees, officials and ASHA workers will be paid the ex gratia of Rs 19,000 and Rs 9,000, respectively.

A total of 4,582 employees of the NMMC, including officials, and 1,300 contractual employees will get the ex gratia payment.

NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde said the move will cost the exchequer over Rs 10 crore.

