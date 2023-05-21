Palghar, May 21 (PTI) An oil tanker overturned on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday morning and the oil spilled from it on the road, affecting traffic movement on the busy route for about two hours, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the accident which took place at around 5.30 am, Charoti police outpost's sub-inspector Irshad Sayyed told PTI.

As the tanker carrying 33 tonnes of a vehicle engine raw material oil overturned, the oil spilled on about one-km length of the highway near the RTO check post in Dapchori limits, he said.

Traffic police, staff from the check post and local firemen rushed to the spot and covered the affected part of the road with sand, the official said.

Traffic movement on the highway was restored after about two hours, he said.

No one was injured in the accident, he added.

