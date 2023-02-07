Mhow, February 7: The driver of an oil tanker was charred to death and helper injured after the vehicle caught fire on a highway near Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday, police said.

The tanker was on way to Mumbai from Indore when it overturned and caught fire near a roadside eatery under Manpur police station area at around 4 am, an official said.

The fire engulfed the tanker so fast that both the driver and cleaner could not escape out of it, Manpur police station in-charge Amit Kumar said.

The driver died on the spot and the cleaner received severe injuries, he said.

Fire tenders from Mhow and Manpur brought the blaze under control, eyewitnesses said.