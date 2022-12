Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar have made changes at the spot where former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in an accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

In the last three months since the accident, changes and repairs have been undertaken on the stretch of Charote bridge for the safety of motorists and locals, superintendent of Police (SP) Palghar Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

"Earlier, we decided in a meeting that ambulances would be available at four different places on the highway so that persons injured in accidents can be rushed to hospitals. Apart from this, we have converted the three-lane stretch into a two-lane one and placed boards about the speed limit," the official said.

Unauthorised road cutting has been stopped in the area, he said.

"We have placed rambler strips to reduce the speed of vehicles, placed new delineators and blinkers and repaired potholes on the highway," Patil said, adding that many more changes are likely in the coming days.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after the car hit the railing of Charote bridge on September 4. Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries.

