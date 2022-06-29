Nagpur, Jun 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena workers took out a padyatra (foot march) in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday to show solidarity for party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the rebellion by party MLAs.

Also Read | Udaipur Beheading: One of Duo Who Killed Tailor Has Links with Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, Visited Karachi in 2014, Says DGP.

Large number of Sena workers, including women, marched from Jhansi Rani square and raised slogans against party leader Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs supporting him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Held for Raping 13-Year-Old Minor Girl, Filming Act and Sharing Online.

Over a week after the Shiv Sena legislators led by Shinde rebelled against the party, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, the party's Nagpur city unit chief Nitin Tiwari said that irrespective of the results of the floor test, the Sena will stand firm by Thackeray

"This is not the first time that the party has had to bear such wounds. This has happened in the past as well when Raj Thackeray, Narayan Rane and others left the fold. The party will bounce back stronger and Sena cadre is standing firm by Uddhav and Aaditya Thackrey," Tiwari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)