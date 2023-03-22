Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 334 fresh coronavirus cases, 54 more than a day before, and one fatality, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,40,479 and the death toll to 1,48,430.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Solapur Man Kills Cousin With Sickle on Pretext of Having Liquor Party in Alibaug Over Failure To Return Rs 1 Lakh; Arrested.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 280 cases and one fatality.

One patient died of the viral disease in Solapur. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2023: Free Public Bus Travel Facility for Women, Pilgrimage for Senior Citizens To Continue, Announces State Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The active cases stand at 1,648.

The bulletin said 174 people recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 79,90,401. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent.

The health department said 6,440 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of tests conducted in the state to 8,65,63,502.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the COVID situation amid a rise in cases in the country and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said. India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Fresh cases: 334; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 1,648; Tests: 6,440.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)