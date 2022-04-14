Pune, April 14 (PTI) The sale of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) rose by 17.97 per cent in Maharashtra in 2021-22 due to the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, an official said on Thursday.

As per the data shared by the state excise department, there was a 13.92 per cent increase in the revenue earned by the department in 2021-22 in the sale of all types of liquor.

In 2021-22, the department earned Rs 17,177 crore, which is almost Rs 2,000 crore more than the previous financial year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, the official said.

In 2019-20 (pre-COVID-19 period), over 2,100 lakh bulk litres of IMFL were sold, which came down to 1,999.25 lakh bulk litre in 2020-21, he said.

However, 2021-22, saw an increase in the sale of IMFL, as the state excise department registered 2,358.60 lakh bulk litre foreign liquor in IMFL category, he said.

"The reason for the drop in the sale of IMFL in 2020-21 is attributed to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. However, as the COVID-19 situation in 2021-22 post-July started improving, the sale of IMFL picked up," the official said.

In terms of revenue, there has been an increase of 13 per cent as the total revenue earned in the overall liquor sale (IMFL, country liquor, beer and wine) in 2021-22 was Rs 17,177.19 crore compared to Rs 15,078.25 crore.

As far as the sale of beer, country liquor and wine are concerned in 2021-22, there was an increase of 14.95 per cent, 8.57 per cent and 21.75 per cent respectively, the data stated.

Ganesh Shetty, the president of Pune Hoteliers Association, said that since things are getting back to normal, clientele is also increasing and the sale of liquor has seen an increase in the last few months.

"Since the COVID-19 situation is ebbing, there has been an increase in the footfall at hotels. People are now coming out and socialising. Once the work from the office starts 100 per cent, we expect more people coming to bars and restaurants," he said.

