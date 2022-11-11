Jalna, Nov 11 (PTI) Thousand of Congress workers from Jalna will take part in the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' when it moves through Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts in Maharashtra, party MLA Kailash Gorantyal said on Friday.

He said the Jalna unit of the party would hold a rally on November 14 in support of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"Thousands of people from here would attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts," the Jalna MLA said.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is in its 65th day, on Friday entered Hingoli district, some 175 kilometres from here, with leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party also taking part in support of Gandhi.

Gorantyal also slammed Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar for allegedly making an objectionable remark against NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

He claimed Sattar's "irresponsible behaviour" would put the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in trouble.

